McArdle Skeath is Best Managed Company for sixth year

Inniskeen-based storage, refrigeration and transportation company McArdle Skeath has been named one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies in 2018.

McArdle Skeath is the only local company among 137 honoured this year. It has been a Best Managed Company for six years in the awards' ten year span. One more award will see the company reach the BMC platinum standard.

26 of the 32 counties across the country were recognised.

Late last year, the supply-chain company secured investment of €3.8 million from the Goodbody EIIS Fund, managed by Baker Tilly Hughes Blake and Goodbody. The company will use the additional funds to develop a new 21 acre next-generation supply chain management facility in Hollystown, Dublin.

McArdle Skeath have been in business for approaching 50 years, with current annual revenues of €10 million. The business employs 97 people at its headquarters near Inniskeen.

The awards, in association with Bank of Ireland, culminated with the Best Managed Companies Awards symposium and gala, which was attended by over 1,000 people from the Irish business community. It all took place at Dublin's The Convention Centre on Thursday, March 15th.