Adams demands report on Garda Tony Golden murder

Gerry Adams has slammed the delay in publishing a Garda report into the events surrounding the death of Garda Tony Golden, who was shot dead in Omeath in October 2015 BY Adrian Crevin Mackin.

The Sinn Féin TD says two-and-a-half years is too long to wait for a review report into the incident, which ended with the Garda killer turned his gun on himself.

Adams says he met with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan late last year and claims he was told An Garda Siochana were finalising the report ahead of publication. However, it has not yet been forthcoming.

"Last 12 December I met with Minister Charlie Flanagan to discuss the incident in Omeath in October 2015 in which Garda Tony Golden was killed [and] serious injuries were inflicted on Siobhán Philips and Crevan Mackin shot himself," Adams said.

"Shortly after the incident, I wrote to the then Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald with information that had come into my possession which I believe raises serious concerns about Crevan Mackin and his relationship with An Garda Síochána.

"At a meeting with Minister Flanagan and subsequently in a letter to me on December 20th he told me that he expected to 'receive a final report from the Garda Authorities addressing the matters raised … I would note that I have been informed by the Garda Authorities that they are currently endeavouring to finalise this report.'

The Louth TD says he followed up his request for the review six weeks ago, but as of yet has not received a reply from the Department of Justice. He says the case raises "many issues of significant concern," including the treatment Crevan Mackin's partner Siobhan Phillips received when reporting previous instances of domestic violence.

"This review report is separate from the Garda investigation and is to examine the events and matters surrounding the murder of Garda Golden, wounding of Siobhán Philips and the death of Crevan Mackin.

"The Omeath case raises many issues of significant concern, including what some in the Garda knew about weapons still in the possession of Mackin after his release on bail; and the treatment Siobhán Philips received at Dundalk Garda station when she and her family went to report the serious beating, and threats she received from Mackin.

"It is now two and a half years since the events in Omeath in October 2015. It is long past the time when the review report should be published. The onus is on the Minister for Justice to do this speedily."

The late Garda Tony Golden lost his life when intervening in a domestic violence incident in between Crevan Mackin and Ms Phillips. He was posthumously awarded the gold Scott medal late last year, the highest bravery honour a Garda officer can received.