Pearse Lyons laid to rest in Lexington, Kentucky

Dundalk-born businessman Pearse Lyons was laid to rest on Saturday, at a funeral service held in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dr Lyons, who passed away aged 73 on Thursday March 8th, was a well known and successful businessman both nationally and internationally. He founded Alltech, the animal health and nutrition company in 1980.

He was born and raised in Dundalk and worked at Harp Lager as a teenager before going onto a hugely successful career in business at home and in America, first emigrating in the 1970s.

Dr Lyons passed away from an acute lung condition, which first came to light after he underwent a rountine heart operation in November. His funeral mass was held at Christ the King Church in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the funeral, his son Mark said, "Everything he did he did with three things. Passion for life, a commitment to excellence, and he always always had fun in everything he did. That legacy we will continue to carry on.

A second funeral mass will be held for Dr Lyons in Dublin, April while a celebration of his life will take place in May to launch the ONE Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington.

Also on Saturday, the Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Parade began with a tribute and moment of silence for Dr Lyons, a former Grand Marshall of the parade and one of the driving forces behind Lexington's first ever parade in 1981. Alltech were also long time sponsors of the parade.

“As the title sponsor of the parade and festival, Alltech and the Lyons family have helped bring our St. Patrick’s celebration to life for tens of thousands of Central Kentuckians who have marched in the parade," said organiser Megan Moloney. "And many more who have enjoyed watching it for nearly four decades.

"Dr. Pearse Lyons was a rare man who lived an enviable life in terms of his accomplishments. He managed to have personal success and serve others along the way. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam."

Pearse Lyons is survived by wife Deirdre, daughter Aoife and son Mark.