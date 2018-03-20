Naughton wins Oslo Business for Peace gong

Dundalk businessman Martin Naughton KBE says he is "honoured and humbled" to be among three recipients of the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace Award.

The Glen Dimplex founder has been recognised for his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability, having been nominated for the gong by Chambers Ireland, supported by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Dublin Chamber and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He is the first Irish Honouree of the Oslo Business for Peace Award. Previous honourees include American entrepreneur Elon Musk and Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson.

A formal ceremony will take place in Oslo City Hall on May 16th to celebrate this award. American Lori Blaker, President and CEO of TTi Global and Colombian Edgar Montenegro, Founder and CEO of Corpocampo are also set to receive the Oslo Business for Peace Award.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been recognised by Business for Peace for this award," Mr Naughton said upon hearing of his win.

"Throughout my life in business as founder of Glen Dimplex Group, I have been fortunate to have been able to play my part in effecting positive societal change. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, I am reminded that we must continue to work to maintain peace on both sides of the Irish border.

Similarly, we must redouble our efforts to tackle climate change and promote environmental sustainability."

Glen Dimplex was founded in 1973 by Mr Naughton, a former pupil of De La Salle College in Dundalk. It began with just seven employees and now it is the world's largest electrical heating business.

'During the turbulent years of the Northern Ireland conflict, Naughton promoted and supported business on both sides of the border, including negotiating cross-border trade' the Oslo Business Awards said in a statement.

'Naughton also played a significant role in establishing a corporate department on renewable and low-carbon solutions for heating, cooling, and ventilation, taking an active role in tackling climate change. Naughton receives the Award for his inspiring efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.'

According to the Sunday Independent, Mr Naughton is the 11th richest person in Ireland with a personal fortune of €1.65 billion. He now resides in County Meath.