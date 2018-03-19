Fire destroys thatched roof of popular Castlebellingham tearooms

The roof of Foley's tearooms, the well-known thatched cottage in Castlebellingham, has been destroyed in a fire.

Four fire crews from Ardee, Dundalk, Dunleer, and Carlingford are still battling to keep the blaze under control.

An eyewitness reported that people were in the tearooms at the time the fire started. The premises was evacuated and furniture and paintings were cleared from the building.

The owners of the popular local tearooms took to Facebook around 10:30 this morning to say:

"Having problems getting it under control here and it is spreading. We are clearing foleys of all furniture paintings etc. If anyone locally has the lend of an empty van that we could store some stuff into we would really appreciate it thank you."

The cafe owners also posted the below video showing fire brigade personnel fighting to save the roof of the landmark building.

No one was hurt in the fire.

