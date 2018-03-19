Elderly woman's body discovered in Blackrock

Gardai have been called to the scene at St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock today after the body of a woman was discovered on it's grounds.

The woman's remains were discovered at around 7.20am. It is understood the deceased is aged in her 80s and was pronounced dead at the scene after the emergency services attended.

Gardai are investigating but it is believed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her remains have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post mortem.

Gardai remained at the church in Blackrock this morning for technical examinations.