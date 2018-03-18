Warning for drivers as snowy conditions affect Louth

AA Roadwatch are advising drivers in Louth to "take extreme care when taking to the roads" today as snow and ice conditions continue to affect the county.

Along with a status yellow snow-ice warning being in place for the whole country until 9 am tomorrow, a status orange snow-ice warning is in place for Louth, as well as Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until midday today.

AA Roadwatch are advising drivers that secondary routes are badly affected throughout east this morning so to take extreme care when taking to the roads.

According to Met Eireann it will remain cold and windy in Louth today with highest temperatures of only 1 to 3 degrees in blustery easterly winds.

Snow showers will continue to occur during the morning in the region but they will become more scattered in the afternoon and evening.