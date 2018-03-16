Dundalk house sale prices on the rise again

The average price of houses sold in Dundalk is €190,714 – according to the latest Residential Property Price Index figures for the year to January 2018 – an increase of over €52,000 over the last 12 months.

The cost of properties in Dundalk Eircode (A91) has risen €4,000 in the space of a month, up €3,988 from December’s figure of €186,726.

The mean prices for household dwellings are split into areas determined by Eircode in the latest RPP Index figures, released by the Central Statistics this week.

In January 2017, the average house purchase price in the area was €138,000 – and that figure has risen steadily in the 12 months since. It now sits at it’s highest point since the Central Statistics Office started releasing figure via Eircode.

The figure pales in comparison to neighbouring Drogheda who saw the highest average price for household dwelling purchases in the year to January rise to €224,644.

The average purchase price in Carrickmacross was €164,209 while in Castleblayney, the median stood at €124,164.

The local areas see house prices much lower than in Dublin and towns on the commuter belt such as Greystones (€417,500) and Bray (€390,416). Kinsale in Cork had among the highest average house purchase prices in the country at €369,886.

The least expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months, to January, was F45 'Castlerea', with a mean price of €75,302.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) is designed to measure the change in the average level of prices paid by households for residential properties sold in Ireland. The RPPI specifically excludes non-household purchases, non-market purchases and self-builds (i.e. where the land is purchased separately).