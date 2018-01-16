Study tips for Dundalk students sitting the pre-Leaving Cert and pre-Junior exams

January and February can be a difficult and daunting time for many students.

Next week, schools in Dundalk and around the country will be starting the pre- Junior and Leaving Certificate exams. It can be tempting to get completely overwhelmed by this, but now is not the time to panic.

The most important thing to remember is that most people do far better in their real exams than they do in their mocks. There are still at least three months to cover new materials and to revise after these exams, so don’t put yourself under too much pressure to get everything covered.

The best study tip is to devise a study plan. Look at all the chapters or topics you need to cover for each subject. Write them all down and set a date and time to study them at. Once you have them studied, tick them off and set another date further down the line to revise. By breaking the work down, it becomes more manageable.

Finding a quiet space to study is essential to get good results. Dundalk library offer study space upstairs to Junior and Leaving Certificate students. Here you will be able to sit at your own desk and be in a quiet atmosphere, away from a noisy family perhaps. You could even bring your friends and form a study group, but make sure you don’t end up distracting each other.

Most secondary schools in Dundalk also offer after-school study. This is usually supervised by a teacher ensuring that there is absolute silence. Contact your school to find out more about what they have on offer.

Dundalk Institute of Technology’s library is also open to Leaving Certificate students who are over the age of 18, during off peak and quiet times, which are after 5 pm Monday to Thursday, Friday afternoons, Saturdays, and any time during the summer. You must have ID to prove your age, and if you are not over 18 you must be accompanied by an adult. DkIT’s library also hosts an Information Skills programme for secondary school class groups. To find out more about this contact Patricia.Flanagan@dkit.ie or jamie.ward@dkit.ie.

Another important study tip Dundalk students should remember is to study in small bursts. Most people can only study for 45 minutes to an hour at a time. Set a timer on your phone and stop as soon as the alarm rings and take a 15-minute break. You should try to stretch, go for a quick walk or sit down and make a cup of tea. Most education experts advise students to stay away from phones and tablets during study breaks as it is too easy to become sucked into social media and forget the time.

Finally, find out what type of learner you are using this helpful guide. Most people are either kinaesthetic, reading/writing, auditory or visual learners. If you learn through doing, you are a kinaesthetic learner. Try walking around while studying and writing down your notes. Reading/writing learners should try answering quizzes, writing notes in a clear, bullet-point format and re-reading learned material. Visual learners should use mind maps and colourful diagrams to help them retain information. Auditory learners should record themselves saying their notes out loud and keep listening to them over and over again. This exercise can also be particularly useful for oral exams.

The Dundalk Democrat would like to wish all local students the best of luck in their upcoming exams.