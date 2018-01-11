Extension planned for Dundalk landmark pub The Lisdoo

A planning application has been submitted with Louth County Council this week, seeking permission to add an extension to The Lisdoo on the Newry Road, Dundalk.

The application, which is at the pre-validation status seeks to build an extension to the “north of the existing building”, along with associated site works.

The application was made by owners Barry's Tavern Dundalk Ltd, who will receive a decision on the application by 5 March 2018.

A landmark pub in Dundalk. The Lisdoo was established over 120 years ago, in 1896.

A popular haunt for locals and tourists alike, this will be a welcome boost to the area, should the application be successful.