Colin Kelly lands key coaching role as Louth GAA make glut of committee appointments

Former Louth senior footballer and boss Colin Kelly has been appointed to the position of ‘academy squad coordinator’ within the county.

The ex-Reds forward, who won championships with both Newtown Blues and Dreadnots before beginning his coaching career, is currently managing the latter but will juggle the role with his new position.

His appointment, which is to be confirmed to delegates at tomorrow night’s County Board meeting in Darver, follows the conclusion of a special 16-man development group’s review of Louth GAA in which four specific group leaders - Kelly, Seamus O’Hanlon, Eamon McEneaney and Derek Crilly - and sub-committees were identified and set-up.

Kelly will oversee coach education alongside games development officer Shane Lennon and performance GDA Ciarán Sloan, their aim being to establish the necessary framework for the U13-U16 development squads. The structures will then be the subject of continuous assessment as Louth bids to step up its juvenile coaching programme.

The former Westmeath supremo will also take a role on the steering committee of the new strategic review group that will be led by the county development officer, Crilly. Meanwhile, Crilly, the Dundalk Gaels clubman who played for Louth at all ages, is to lead the post-primary, third level and U19/U20 sub-committee.

O’Hanlon and McEneaney, both members of the 16-man review group appointed by Peter Fitzpatrick at the beginning of his chairmanship, are to head the juvenile and primary schools (O’Hanlon) and academy squad (McEneaney) committees respectively.

Furthermore, the aforementioned steering committee will officially launch their agenda tomorrow night with the delegation consisting of Lennon, Sloan, county PRO Mark Byrne, secretary Bob Doheny, former Louth LGFA player Bronagh McGrane, Statsports’ Barry Watters and Kelly.

Their areas of interest will include: games development, primary and post-primary schools, academy squads, pathway, fundraising, PR and communications, and infrastructure, with the study process expected to be completed by the end of the year.