Covid-19
WATCH | Louth club display true community spirit by delivering Easter eggs around the parish
Covid-19
St. Mochtas' senior ladies' team showed their true community spirit on Sunday by delivering Easter eggs to the vulnerable members of the parish.
St. Mochtas' senior ladies' team showed their true community spirit on Sunday by delivering Easter eggs to the vulnerable members of the parish.
The Louth Village girls followed all social guidelines in kindly looking after those in need and brought a smile to all around the area who benefitted from their kindness.
Watch their distribution video - kindly sent on by player Orla O'Neill - here.
It'll definitely bring you joy at this difficult time!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on