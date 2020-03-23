TEAM-MATES | Sam Mulroy spills the beans on his Louth GAA senior team colleagues

BEST TRAINER?

Bevan Duffy

WORST TRAINER?

Ryan Burns

BIGGEST MOANER?

Craig Lynch, by a county mile. He hasn’t said anything positive in years.

MOST INTELLIGENT?

Not John Clutterbuck!

BEST DRESSED?

Fergal Sheekey

WORST DRESSED?

Eoghan Callaghan has some very dodgy outfits (think he’s won worst dressed at the last two Jocks events at Christmas).

THE DJ?

Crouchy (Craig Lynch) is at the minute. Not an easy gig; hard to please a dressing room!

LIKELIEST TO PURSUE TO SPIRITUAL LIFE?

Tommy Durnin, because he’s away with the fairies most of the time.

BEST DANCER?

Craig Lynch

JOKER?

Gea McSorley, and we’re normally laughing at Fergal Donohoe but you could be laughing with him or at him.

VAINEST?

Decky Byrne. Casey gives him a run for his money though!

FUTURE MANAGER?

Emmet Carolan

FUTURE MILLIONAIRE?

Matt Corcoran

LONGEST IN THE SHOWER?

Peach Callif, for obvious reasons.

WHICH TEAM-MATE WOULD BE OF MOST USE TO YOU ON A DESERT ISLAND?

James Craven