Ciarán Reid Memorial Match a fitting finish to Glyde Rangers' fundraising push

Glyde Rangers will finish their extensive fundraising drive on Saturday with a special event at their Páirc Uí Taibh grounds in Tallanstown.

The highlight of the day is the Ciarán Reid Memorial Match which will feature Glyde legends taking on St. Mochta’s legends in a game which throws-in at 5pm. The match will be preceded by a kids’ blitz, from 4pm, involving Glyde, Mochta’s, McDermott’s and Westerns.

Indeed, the entire event is in aid of SOSAD, while, later in the evening, the Louth Arms will host a raffle, with a jersey signed by the Dublin senior footballers among the prizes, and presentation ceremony, where the late Ava Kelly’s family will be honoured. The 1996 Louth JFC final, where Ciarán was part of the victorious Glyde team, will also be shown, while the evening will end with music by The Rusholme Ruffians.

After all the hard work and the great adventures, we reach the finale of our 4 Peaks Challenge with a memorial game for Ciaran. pic.twitter.com/bzdNRU6E5G — Glyde Rangers GFC (@GlydeRangersGaa) August 11, 2019

In a bid to gather the finance for their development of a second pitch, 15 members of the club completed the ‘four peaks challenge’ this year, each raising funds on the back of their efforts through a variety of events. It was launched last November and saw those taking part climb the highest peak in every province over one weekend.

The entire project was a major success and while the club committed to contributing 10 percent of the total income to SOSAD, Glyde’s Stephen Sherlock revealed that the revenue has exceeded the predicted total, with the additional money being donated to the charity too.

“We thought there was an opportunity to maybe, not be greedy about it and, raise money for charity as well,” Sherlock told The Democrat.

“We were looking around at different charity partners and last autumn, Ciarán Reid, that news broke and at the funeral the family had asked for any donations to go to SOSAD and there was a collection for SOSAD at the funeral. The obvious thing for us then was to do this for SOSAD as well.

We’ve got this beautifully framed @DubGAAOfficial signed jersey to be auctioned in a private bid event. If you’d like to bid please pm and the auction finishes on 30th August. #HonDaGlyde @ pic.twitter.com/7MLbOSBYyB — Glyde Rangers GFC (@GlydeRangersGaa) August 11, 2019

“We’ve decided to finish off the ‘four peaks’ with this weekend and try to make it a big community event.

“There are a lot of people connected with Ciarán, his old work-mates in Quantum in Dundalk, are going to come out. It’s a celebration of the community as well as a celebration of Ciarán’s life and his family’s contribution. Ciarán’s father, Patsy, is the life and soul of the club.”

He added: “It’s probably going to be the best-attended football match in Tallanstown this year.”

Entry is €5 per adult, with children getting in for free.