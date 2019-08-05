Previews of all of this weekend's Louth LGFA SFC and IFC quarter-finals

Halpenny Travel SFC

Geraldines vs Newtown Blues

Haggardstown - 11.08.19 - 11am

Title favourites Geraldines knocked Newtown Blues out of the championship at the semi-final stage 12 months ago, on their way to a maiden appearance in the decider, and will be confident of repeating the trick at McGeough Park on Sunday morning.

Gers breezed through the group phase, impressing in comfortable victories against neighbours St. Bride’s and St. Mochta’s, but they will feel their best is still to come, with Rebecca Carr and Ciara O’Connor likely to be at the fore of their push.

Blues, meanwhile, drew with Stabannon Parnells in their most recent championship fixture, but travel to Haggardstown with nothing to lose.

VERDICT: Gers

St. Fechin’s vs St. Kevin’s

Termonfeckin - 11.08.19 - 11am

Intermediate kingpins St. Fechin’s are expected to make it into the senior grade’s final four at the first time of asking, against winless St. Kevin’s.

Catherine McGlew and Rebecca Howell have played well in the championship thus far for Fechin’s, who topped their group.

Kevin’s are the lowest ranked of the eight quarter-finalists following the preliminaries.

VERDICT: Fechin’s

Cooley Kickhams vs Stabannon Parnells

Cooley - 11.08.19 - 4pm

A clash of the titans, the championship is going to lose one heavyweight by Sunday night.

While neither side are at the height of their powers, the rivalry between these clubs has remained, Kickhams’ prevention of Parnells’ drive for five bid in 2015 is still relatively fresh in mind.

However, Parnells can gain some revenge by putting an end to Cooley’s title defence, which stuttered through a group stage defeat by Roche.

Although, with Stabannon yet to win in this year’s championship, Kickhams can draw on a triumph over St. Kevin’s.

It could come down to the McNally sisters vs Cooley’s twin titans, Lauren Boyle, if fit, and Niamh Rice.

Tie of the round.

VERDICT: Stabannon

Hollywoods Developments IFC

Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra

Kilkerley - 11.08.19 - 11am

A tight fixture to call. County stars Sinead Woods (Kilkerley) and Deirbhile Osborne (Barrs) will be crucial in the game, although home advantage may tilt the outcome Emmets’ way.

VERDICT: Kilkerley

Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets vs Dreadnots

Monasterboice - 09.08.19 - 8pm

Aoife Russell starred in her team’s most recent IFC victory and the Louth forward can again prove the difference as her combination outfit attempt to progress to the last four.

VERDICT: Máirtín’s/Glen