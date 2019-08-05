All-Ireland winner and former Louth manager to be among the guests as St. Mochtas' weekend of celebration

Former Louth player and manager Peter Fitzpatrick and Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville are among the guests at this weekend’s celebration hosted by St. Mochta’s.

To coincide with the official blessing of the club’s new stand and gym, there will be two days of activity at Páirc Mochta, beginning with their first team’s Division Two final round fixture against neighbours Glyde Rangers on Saturday (7pm).

The game will be followed by a presentation to the club’s Ranafast Cup winning team, captained by Frank McArdle.

While, at 9pm, an All-Ireland preview/future of Louth football debate will take place with a guest panel, including Fitzpatrick, McConville, Meath player Mickey Burke and Caoimhín Reilly, The Democrat’s sports editor. LMFM’s Colm Corrigan will compere, with members of the audience having the opportunity to input to the discussion.

Tickets for this are priced at €10 and are available from any committee member, with refreshments being served.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a 5K fun run will take place in aid of the Friends of Liam Foundation and Irish guide dogs for the blind.

That will begin at 11am, with the blessing of the stand and gym commencing at 2pm, prior to a free children’s fun day at the playing field. This is designed for all kids of the parish to come along and enjoy, with free giveaways and ice-cream.