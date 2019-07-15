Six-goal Mitchel's blitz Annaghminnon to kickstart JFC campaign

Anglo Printers JFC group three

John Mitchel's 6-17 Annaghminnon Rovers 1-5

John Mitchel’s fought back from a slow start before scoring six goals on their way to a comfortable win over Annaghminnon Rovers at Louth Village on Saturday night.

The Stonetown side came into the game determined to make an impression and they made a flying start with Shane McMahon opening the scoring before Damien Tackney got the first goal of the game.

Mitchel’s were forced to up their game and they hit back with a goal from Ben O’Brien and despite the best efforts of Rovers, it was the Ballybailie side who finished the half on top and a goal from Stephen Coyle had them 2-6 to 1-3 at the break.

Annaghminnon tried to respond after the restart, but found Mitchel’s just too strong and a dominant display was capped by further goals from O’Brien, Trevor Matthews, Mikey Nulty and Robbie Coyle. There were also points for Kevin Gallagher, John Gallagher and Seán Sweeney.

David Marron kicked all three points for Annaghminnon, who face Westerns in their next game on Friday night, in the second half.



John Mitchel’s: Evan Farrell; Anthony Coyle, Niall Carroll, Alan Mackin; Aaron Kane, Emmet Farrell, Aaron Keeley (0-1); James Clarke, Seán Sweeney (0-2); Mikey Nulty (1-1), Robbie Coyle (1-2), John Gallagher (0-1); Trevor Matthews (1-1), Stephen Coyle (1-1), Ben O’Brien (2-2)



Subs: Kevin Gallagher (0-4), Donal Rahill (0-2), Barry Kirk, Emmet Ward, Brendan McMahon, Ryan Carroll, Cathal Bradley, Stephen Bingham



Annaghminnon Rovers: Shane Russell; Anthony Brennan, James Finnegan, Christopher Connolly; Paudie Murray, Paul McArdle, Damien Tackney (1-0); Ronan Finnegan, Conor Russell (0-1); Kevin McKeown, David Marron (0-3), Eddie Finnegan; Shane McMahon (0-1), Aidan Lee, Niall Kelly



Subs: Richie Ashfield, Tiernan O’Brien, Fergal Markey, Seamus Martin



Referee: Kevin Brady (Pearse Óg)