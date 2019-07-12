PREVIEWS | Gaels to give Mochta's a stern test on their senior return with Bride's expected to see off Kevin's

DUNDALK GAELS VS ST. MOCHTA’S

Dowdallshill - Sunday, July 14 - 3:30pm

St. Mochtas’ first game back in the senior championship is a winnable one, but isn’t that just how Dundalk Gaels will view their opener, too?

Their meeting in Division Two ended in a draw, although Gaels felt they had done enough to win the match, only for Mochta’s to level late in the day.

Both, it must be assumed, have improved from that May clash and so it will come down to who performs better on the day. Gaels possess the experience, but Mochta’s have the bit between their teeth and remember St. Brigid’s Park well from last year’s IFC quarter-final win over St. Bride’s.

Darren McMahon's return will be huge for Mochta's, but Gaels are welcoming captain David Moloney back to the fold, as well.

VERDICT: Mochta’s

ST. BRIDE’S VS ST. KEVIN’S

Dowdallshill - Sunday, July 14 - 2pm

The outcome of this group three opener would seem to be fairly certain with St. Bride’s entering as resounding favourites, against a St. Kevin’s outfit that will have their eyes fixed on a final round, ‘winner-takes-all’ affair with Glen Emmets.

Still, the Philipstown men will be eager to give Bride’s a game and get as close as they can with score difference potentially being a factor come the end of the group phase.

Expect Brides’ Conaill Devin to get his tilt at the hotshots’ title off to a prolific start.

VERDICT: Bride’s