PREVIEWS | Glyde and Westerns & Mitchel's vs Annaghminnon make-up an attractive JFC derby double bill

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS VS JOHN MITCHEL’S

Louth Village - Saturday, July 13 - 6:30pm

If John Mitchel’s have genuine hope of progressing in the championship, this is a must win, against an Annaghminnon side who enter with nothing to lose.

Mitchel’s should win - they will feel - especially if John Gallagher lines out.

VERDICT: Mitchel’s

GLYDE RANGERS VS WESTERNS

Louth Village - Saturday, July 13 - 8pm

Another ‘game of the weekend’ contender, this time between two of the junior championship front runners - and it’s a local derby to sweeten the deal.

Glyde ought to have too much for their parish compatriots, but it could be close.

VERDICT: Glyde