Louth GAA
PREVIEWS | Glyde and Westerns & Mitchel's vs Annaghminnon make-up an attractive JFC derby double bill
Louth GAA
Westerns' Stephen Boylan will be aiming to see off neighbours Glyde Rangers in Louth Village on Saturday evening. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS VS JOHN MITCHEL’S
Louth Village - Saturday, July 13 - 6:30pm
If John Mitchel’s have genuine hope of progressing in the championship, this is a must win, against an Annaghminnon side who enter with nothing to lose.
Mitchel’s should win - they will feel - especially if John Gallagher lines out.
VERDICT: Mitchel’s
GLYDE RANGERS VS WESTERNS
Louth Village - Saturday, July 13 - 8pm
Another ‘game of the weekend’ contender, this time between two of the junior championship front runners - and it’s a local derby to sweeten the deal.
Glyde ought to have too much for their parish compatriots, but it could be close.
VERDICT: Glyde
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on