Audrey Fergus (People Before Profit) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

Cost of living, things like rent, childcare, car and health insurance, education, transport - I’d say everyone is affected by at least one of these issues. Crime, reaching new lows of viciousness and no sign of it stopping, housing, expensive or completely out of reach, health, waiting lists, accessible GPs, hospital beds.

What should be the key local priorities for Louth/East Meath constituency in the next Dáil?

Proper provision of public services by way of a fair progressive tax system. Be it the transport system to ease pressure commuters face, primary health care to help create functioning hospitals and reducing crime to alleviate fear and reality of becoming a victim or losing family to criminal activity.

Why should people vote for you?

I would work tirelessly to enable the changes People Before Profit have set out in our vision for a fair and sustainable Ireland. What you see is what you will get post-election, I’ve been an activist for most of my life and will continue this fight to improve everyone’s standard of living.

If you had the power to make one thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

As everything rests on our being able to save the planet, I would enact People Before Profit’s environmental policies so we can help halt the world’s climate crisis. These include assisting farmers, retrofitting homes, overhauling our transport systems and becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/East Meath constituency?

As of now, according to the polls - Fianna Fáil. But people are truly fed up with things getting worse including their quality of life, no improvements in housing, health, crime and the cost of living. I predict that the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil cycle will be broken and it will be socialists all the way!