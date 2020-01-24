Topanga Bird (Independent) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

The main issues I am hearing discussed in Dundalk are the cost of housing, deficits in medical care, crime, traffic/parking problems in City Centre, the lack of adequate transportation options and the failure of government officials to address the concerns of citizens. In Drogheda, it’s the drug-gang horror.

What should be the key local priorities for the Louth/Meath East constituency in the next Dail?

The #1 priority is going to be protecting the Louth/Meath East constituency, both its citizenry and its businesses, from any adverse effects arising from Brexit. Other leading priorities include creating a workable affordable housing scheme, providing adequate medical services, combatting crime – especially drug-related activity – and creating local employment opportunities.

Why should people vote for you?

I stand for government decentralization, localizing economies and finding community solutions to local problems. I stand for the restoration of town councils and for giving them real power. I stand for creation of schemes to promote Louth-based goods, products and services. And I have the legislative experience to do this.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I would reorganize government to start it at the block/neighborhood council level, where local matters necessarily would first be considered. With block/neighborhood advisement, these matters then would be referred to the town/village council and, if necessary, to the county council and, ultimately, the Dail. This is local representation in action.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/Meath East constituency?

That all depends on what occurs between today and election day. I logically should top the poll since I am the only independent candidate with a concrete, innovative plan for government and with the experience to get it done. Party politicians are hamstrung by platforms created elsewhere, not Co. Louth.