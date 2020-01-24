Ged Nash (Labour) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

The main issues I’m dealing with on the ground are undoubtedly the chronic failure to build public and affordable homes and healthcare issues.

Also, people who are working hard and on low and middle incomes are experiencing a crippling insecurity, finding it hard to make ends meet.

What should be the key local priorities for the Louth/Meath East constituency in the next Dail?

In Dundalk, working with the TUI, we had a breakthrough in late 2019 on Technological University status for DkIT.

I want to get this over the line. We also have a costed plan to build 80,000 public and affordable homes across the State, many of which will of course be built in Louth.

Why should people vote for you?

It’s important that we elect TDs who know how to get things done and who know how to make change, not just campaign for it at election time.

The policies I developed helped lead us to full employment and, for example, to the abolition of zero hours contracts.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

I set up the Low Pay Commission which has delivered five successive annual increases to the National Minimum Wage since January 2016.

We have a real problem with in-work poverty, with almost a quarter of all workers on low pay. In power I will transform the National Minimum Wage to a real Living Wage.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/Meath East constituency?

I won’t make any predictions on that front!

The order of election is up to the people and the truth is it doesn’t make any difference who wins the first or the fifth seat.

My only prediction is that it’ll be competitive, scrapping it out for the final seat.