Fergus O’Dowd (Fine Gael) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

Home care access, reducing the daily commute and to continue to provide high-skilled and well-paid employment opportunities and more affordable housing options.

What should be the key local priorities for the Louth/Meath East constituency in the next Dail?

The Live Register has fallen by 60% in Louth since 2011, we need to continue to encourage large scale FDI to relocate to our constituency which will bring high-skilled well-paid jobs and improve peoples quality of life. As a border county in the wake of any Brexit agreement, we must protect peace and prosperity. Also, improving transport links, more park n’ rides, Ardee Bypass across the line, N2 upgrades, Northern cross route funded.

Why should people vote for you?

As a well-respected and experienced member of Dail Eireann I have a proven track record across a number of years. I work tirelessly for the people of my constituency and I’m always available to assist people. As Chair of the Transport, Tourism and Sport Committee I have prioritised the Future of Football in Ireland from Grassroots Level up which has led to the exposure of the governance failings within the FAI. The future of football will be in stronger position as we move forward. As a member of Government I prioritise the advocacy of people who are most vulnerable in our society. Over many years of investigation I exposed the horrendous governance within nursing homes which led to the formation of HIQA which has given greater transparency and accountability in the care of the elderly.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

To bridge the gap between the poorest and the wealthiest within our society.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/Meath East constituency?

I don’t know but I can say that it would be privilege to be returned by the people of Louth and East Meath.