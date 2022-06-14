BREAKING: Major fire in Dundalk

Fire fighters rushed to a major blaze in a building in Dundalk this evening.
Thick black smoke was seen billowing from a building off the bypass in the town centre just before around 6.30pm this evening, Tuesday June 15th.
Emergency service rushed to the scene were they continue to battle the flames while gardai cordoned off the road.
Crowds of people gathered to watch as the thick smoke came from the building.
Firefighters are still at the scene working to bring the blaze under control.
