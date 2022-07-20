Search

20 Jul 2022

Deaths in Louth - Wednesday 20 July 2022

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 Jul 2022 10:15 AM

The death has occurred of Kathleen Travers (née Gallagher) Cappocksgreen, Tierney Street, Ardee, Louth / Dunleer, Louth / Swinford, Mayo

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, 18th July 2022, after being lovingly cared for by Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross .

Kathleen is predeceased by her husband Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her much loved family, sons John and James, daughters, Catherine, Maureen and Teresa, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Catherine, 4 Rockfield, Stoneylane, Ardee, (A92RA09) from 6pm Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning, leaving residence at 9:30am arriving at The Church of The Nativity Ardee for funeral mass at 10am.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam;

Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Celine BRACKEN (née Murphy) Old Church Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Celine Bracken (née Murphy). Tuesday, 19th July 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of Brendan and loving mam of Lisa and Declan. Predeceased by her parents Dessie and Bernadette. Celine will be sadly missed with love by her husband , daughter, son, sisters Lorraine and Bernie, brothers David, Michael and John, daughter in-law Helena Mullins and son in-law Charlie Grant, her adored grandchildren Megan, Callum, Ally and Harvey, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk (eircode) A91 H6 H2 from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 7pm for family members and close friends only, Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, following Mass the cortege will pass by her late residence in Old Church Avenue, Clondalkin on route to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for cremation service at 2.15pm.

''No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society''

May She Rest in Peace.

 

