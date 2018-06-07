Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday June 7th 2018

The death has occurred of Roderick (Roddy) Mooney, Beach Park, Blackrock

Peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, after being lovingly cared for by Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balbriggan, 6th June 2018. Roddy, beloved son of Michael and the late Mairead and brother of Andrea, Leanne and the late baby Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving father, sisters, Michael’s wife Emer, nephew Dylan, niece Adriana, step-brother Dustin and step-sister Jordana, Leanne’s partner Lloyd, uncle, aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his father's home, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, from 4pm until 9pm Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael F Finnegan, formerly of Bellurgan Point, Dundalk

Late of MSL Park Motors, in his 94th year, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving daughter Aoife, family and friends. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nellie (née Taaffe), son Colm and daughter Deirdre. Michael will be sadly missed by his daughter Aoife, brother-in-law Jim, his niece Eileen, cousins, grandniece, grandnephews, great-grandnephew and extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 7pm to 9pm this Thursday with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St. Killian, Clondalkin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4574455.

