Deaths in Dundalk and surrounding areas - Tuesday March 20

Anne King, Blackrock

The sudden death has occurred on Monday March 19 of Anne King(née Woods) from Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth. Beloved wife of Frank, dear mother of Paul, David, John and Gerald, sister of the late Dessie, Maisie, Sr Angela, Sr Eileen and Frances Mc Donnell. Deepy missed by granddaughter Mia, daughter-in-law Ava. Funeral details later. May she rest in peace.

Joyce McCourt, Ardee/Castlebellingham

The death has occurred on Monday March 20 of Joyce McCourt (née Forsey) from Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Louth / Castlebellingham, Louth and formerly The Manse, Castlebellingham. Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Beloved wife of the late Martin and dear mother of Kieran, Helen, Martin and Paul. Deeply missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law Andre, daughters-in-law Róisín, Valerie and Gabrielle, grandchildren Natalie, Lydia, Stephanie, Blaise, Xavier and Killian, nieces Chris and Deb, her relatives and her many dear friends. Reposing at Moorehall Lodge from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday.May she rest in peace.

Catherine (Cathy) Jordan, Mountbagnel Riverstown

The death has occurred on March 17 of Catherine (Cathy) Jordan, late of Mountbagnal, Riverstown and Woodview Park, Dundalk, Louth in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Cherished daughter of Peter and Pauline (nee McGahon, Monasterboice), adoring mother of Sophie and Tommy Lee, loving partner of Thomas, beloved sister of John Paul, Laurence, Tommy, Michael, Darren, Ollie and the late Baby Sophie and dear granddaughter of Larry and the late Lilian (nee Hanratty) Jordan and the late Mick and Kitty (nee McCullagh) McGahon. Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 2pm-8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to SOSAD c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes. May she rest in peace.