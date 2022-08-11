Dundalk man accused of assaulting Detective Garda

Dundalk District Court
A man accused of seriously assaulting a detective Garda has had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court, after Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told the officer had tested positive for Covid that morning and was unable to attend to give evidence in the contested case and had to restrict his movements and self-isolate.
Edward Egan (37) of Glenwood, Dundalk is accused of assaulting the Garda causing him harm at the same address, assaulting a second guard and obstruction on the same date December 5th 2020.
The case was adjourned to September 27th next year for hearing.
