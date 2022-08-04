Dundalk man charged with intentionally driving a car at a person

Dundalk courthouse
A 36 year old man accused of two counts of endangerment at separate locations in north Louth, has been returned for trial at the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court on October 4th.
Derek Donegan with an address at Hyde Park, Dundalk is charged with intentionally or recklessly driving a car directly at and striking a named individual at Bellurgan on April 25th last year.
He is further accused of reversing and deliberately ramming the vehicle which the same man was driving at Monascriebe, Faughart on the same date.
At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, after administering the alibi warning, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent Mr Donegan forward on the same bail terms.
