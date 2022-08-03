Louth man accused of the reckless discharge of a firearm

Dundalk District Court
A 59 year old man has appeared before Dundalk district court accused of the reckless discharge of a firearm.
Eamonn Reilly with an address at The Annies, Kilcurry is charged with committing the alleged offence at The Annies, Kilcurry on October 10th last.
He is further accused of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a man and a woman at the same location and on the same date.
Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that the DPP has directed summary disposal on a guilty plea only, which means if the case is contested it will be heard at Circuit Court level.
The case was put back to October 19th when the defence is expected to indicate whether guilty pleas will be entered or if the offences are being denied.
