JOBS ALERT: Louth-based XOCEAN are hiring

XOCEAN is hiring in Louth.

"XOCEAN is an ocean data company – we collect data for clients ranging from mapping the seabed to monitoring the environment.

"However, we do this differently, instead of using conventional crewed survey ships, we have developed a marine robotic system known as an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV).

"Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following vacancies which are both based in Greenore, Co Louth." (some travel may be required).

Diesel Mechanic

This full time, permanent position will be responsible for maintenance and repair on XOCEAN’s fleet of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

Essential Skills / Attributes and Experience include:

 Significant expertise with diesel engines.

 Strong mechanical fitting ability.

 Ability to work to a very high-quality standard.

 The ability to interpret Drawings or Standard Operating Procedures.

 Hold full clean drivers’ licence.

Electrical Technician

This is a temporary contract with the potential of permanent opportunities. The successful candidate will be responsible for

maintenance and repair of USV electronic components and equipment used in our vessels.

Essential Skills / Attributes and Experience include:

 Fully Qualified Electrician with significant experience.

 Experience in Industrial/Control system wiring.

 Hold full clean drivers’ licence.

 Ability to interpret technical drawings or Standard Operating Procedures.

Please apply online on our website www.xocean.com where full details of the roles can be found and follow the instructions or

submit your CV to careers@xocean.com.

Closing date for applications is 10th March 2021. XOCEAN Ltd is an equal opportunities employer.