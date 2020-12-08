JOBS: Saint John of God North East hiring for number of positions

Saint John of God North East Services are hiring for a number of positions.

Saint John of God North East Services provides residential and day services to some 400 adults with intellectual disabilities in counties Louth, Meath and Monaghan.

Saint John of God North East Services supports individuals with intellectual disabilities to be active participants within the community that they live.

The Service is currently recruiting for the below positions (full time and on-call positions available):

Staff Nurses – Residential Services

Care Assistants – Residential Services

Staff Nurse – Day Services

Instructors – Day Services

If you are interested in any of these opportunities, please forward a covering letter and CV, indicating which role you are applying for by email only to: NES.HR@sjog.ie

Closing Date: 14th December 2020

Full Job Descriptions available on request. Further details can be found on our careers website www.sjogcommunityservices.ie/current-vacancies/

Saint John of God North East Services is an equal opportunities employer.