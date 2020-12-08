JOBS: HGV mechanics wanted in Cavan

Duffy Commercials are presently recruiting HGV Mechanics for their Busy Testing Facility in Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

You will be working on a variety of HGV Vehicles including Trucks, Coaches and Agricultural Machinery.

Duffy Commercials is a progressive employer with Business Expansion plans and we are looking for Self-Motivated, Qualified and Flexible Team Members to help us.

Very Competitive Salary with Bonuses.

Please contact us at 049-5552342 or info@duffycommercials.ie