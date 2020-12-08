JOBS: Castleblayney Credit Union looking to appoint a new CEO

Castleblayney Credit Union is inviting applications for the position of CEO.

Castleblayney Credit Union is a growing community-based credit union in Co. Monaghan led by a proactive Board with 13,000 members and assets in excess of €59 million. This is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic and highly successful financial institution to shape the future success and strategy of Castleblayney Credit Union.

Principal Responsibilities of the Role:

The role will place significant demands on the skills and expertise of the incoming CEO as he/she will focus directly on the following principal responsibilities:-

Work with the Board and the existing Management Team in devising a new Strategic Plan and guide the implementation of that plan over the coming years.

Focus the organisation on the ongoing development of marketing and new business initiatives.

Oversee the performance of Castleblayney Credit Union to maximise financial return and service to members.

Oversee the investment portfolio and liase with Investment Managers.

Devise and manage targets and performance standards for all employees and key areas of the business plan.

Ensure the delivery of quality processes that will minimise risk and ensure compliance with all legal obligations and regulatory authorities, particularly the Central Bank of Ireland.

Liase with all regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with all matters.

Deliver major change management projects that will significantly alter the manner in which the Credit Union provides its service to members.

Provide accurate financial statements and reports and present to the Board.

The successful candidate will have a primary degree and a qualification in Business and Finance or a similar degree and extensive experience in IT management.

He/she will also have experience of the Credit Union World or of a similar financial services environment and should be able to clearly demonstrate experience of utilising the following skills in an organisational environment.

Proactive Leadership

Strategic Thinking

Excellent People Management and motivational skills

A clear member – centric focus

Change Management

Outstanding Communication and presentation skills

Teamwork as a strong personal value

Very strong financial and IT skills

Progressive thinking, particularly in culture, development and leadership.

Comprehensive knowledge of and experience in technology development

Strong attention to detail to ensure the credit union meets all regulatory requirements



Remuneration

The Remuneration will be commensurate with the qualifications, relevant experience and skills of the successful candidate.

The Application Process

Those wishing to apply for this position should forward letter of application and CV to

Paul Rundle, JP. Rundle & Co., Moore Hall, Ardee, Co.Louth stating the reasons they believe they are suitable for the role of CEO in Castleblayney Credit Union.

The position is a Pre- Approved Controlled Function (CUPCF-2) for Fitness & Probity under Central Bank of Ireland regulations and will be subject to CBI Approval..

Castleblayney Credit Union is an Equal Opportunities Employer.

Closing Date for receipt of Applications – 8th January, 2021.

Castleblayney Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.