Big flavour from the Wee County! Eight Louth food producers shortlisted for Irish Food Awards

Eight food producers from Louth have made it through to the finals of this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

The finalists shortlisted from Louth across a range of different categories are Alltech Beverages, Carlingford Oyster Company Ltd., Drummond House Garlic, East Coast Bakehouse, Kookee, McEntee's Tea, Nature’s Best Ltd. and Oriel Sea Salt Co.

The prestigious awards, dubbed the Irish Food Oscars, were due to take place in Dingle in October but due to current restrictions the event has been cancelled. However the awards will be given out online on October 3.

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2020 goes ahead, maintaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink. Chairperson, Artie Clifford feels that now, more than ever it is essential to shine a spotlight and give that all important clap on the back to the talented producers dotted around the island.

The awards will be announced over the course of the day on October 3rd on the Blas website and across social media channels and while the team will miss gathering collectively to cheer on colleagues and friends, they will make up for it by ensuring that #Blas2020 trends all day!