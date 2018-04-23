Glenmore AC juveniles turned out in their numbers at Pre-Louth Championships

On Saturday last Glenmore were represented by a large number of juveniles at the Pre Louth Championships at the Lourdes Stadium Drogheda. On a glorious day, it was great to see such a huge turnout from all the clubs. The day started with a round of applause in honour of the young Boyne AC athlete, Killian Ekhator R.I.P., in what was a fitting tribute.

On the track Glenmore were represented across all ages. U8 Jonah Moore and Oisin Gallagher were first on the track running well. U9’s Fiona McIntyre, Gillian Touhy, Aoife McDonald, Kalina Byrne, Zoe White, Holly McCann, Aine Finnegan, all competed strongly with Gillian Touhy and Zoe White taking gold and bronze in both the 80m and 300m respectively. The U10’s made up of Sarah Murphy, Molly Anne Moore, Roisin Daly, Sarah Duffy, Eoin McIntyre, Mario Liam Gaztambide, Oisin Mc Coy, Ronan Dunne and PJ Manery all competed well with Roisin Daly taking gold in 80m and Sarah Duffy bronze in the 500m. U11’s Katie McDonald took silver in the 80m with Emma Mc Carragher, Jessica White, Aine Gallagher, Aine O Reilly, Grace Keenan, Aoife Keenan, Ruby Steeples, Leah Dunne, Eimear Finnegan, Saoirse Byrne, Craig Touhy, Elliot Nichols, Eoin McCoy and Nathan Williams all competing at this age. U12 were represented by Emily Liu, Mia Ashby and Ellen Callan.

U13’s Anna Dawson, Ava Ashby, Aoife Magee, Megan Steeples, Sarah Mallon, Chloe Mc Carragher, Lucy White, Orlaith Daly, Shane Gallagher, Pierce Mulrey and Hayden Williams ran well with Lucy White taking gold in the 80m and Ava Ashby bronze in the 600m. Lisa Conlon took gold in the U14 800m with Ava Brady, Katie O Rourke also competing strongly. James Dunne represented the boys U14. U15 girls were represented by Blainaid Murphy. Katie Conlon took silver, Anna McArdle bronze in the U16 600m with Nicole Barry also competing. Daragh Brady took bronze in the boys U16 100m. Ciaran Flynn and Eoin McCann represented the club at U17. Katie Mallon and Katelyn Quinn took medals in 100m and 800m, Katie third and second respectively and Katelyn second in 100m.

In the field events Grace Keenan was third in the U11 long jump, Nicole Barry second U17 long jump, Katelyn Quinn first and Katie Mallon third U19 Long Jump, Craig Kane second U19 long jump and Katelyn Quinn second and Katie Mallon third U19 shot putt.

The day finished with the relays, Girls U9 took gold, Aine Finnegan, Gillian Touhy, Aoife McDonald and Zoe White, Fiona McIntyre also got a medal combining with the St Gerard’s girls team, Girls U11 gold, Roisin Daly, Katie McDonald, Emma Mc Carragher and Jessica White, Girls U13 gold, Anna Dawson, Orlaith Daly, Ava Ashby and Lucy White and U19 Boys bronze, Craig Kane, Ciaran Flynn and Eoin McCann.

A great day enjoyed by all. Our local schools event, the Cooley Credit Union races take place this Thursday at Bush Track at 6:30pm. For more details and photos please see www.glenmoreac.com

Huge congratulations to Glenmore AC senior athlete Kevin Harnet on completing the Rock&Roll Madrid Half Marathon on April 22 in style and securing a very healthy PB 01:37:09. Glenmore AC athletes are well into their training sessions in preparation for The Glenmore Challenge 10M & 10K which takes place on June 9 come. Join us for what promises to be a great Challenge and day out!! For further details and info go to www.facebook.com/Glenmorechallenge, follow on twitter @GlenmoreAC or Register online via MyRunResults.com.