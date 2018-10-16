What’s happening in Dundalk and surrounding areas this week?

Friday October 19

Fun Table Quiz taking place in Peter O’Hagan’s on Friday at 9pm. All proceeds in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Paint it Pink. All donations and spot prizes welcome.



Pearl Jem, regarded as the world’s No 1 tribute band to Pearl Jam, take to the stage in Spirit Store on Friday night at 8pm. Whether it’s the more melodic chill out aspect of this 2 hour plus programme or the full on guitar driven songs, Pearl Jem capture all the passion and emotion of the music. A must-see.



Sunday October 21

Social Dancing in Kilkerley Community Centre continues this Sunday night with music by Blue Magic from 9pm to midnight.

Thursday October 25

This year’s Ardee Hospice Concert has Mike Denver with special guest Caitlin in Nuremore Hotel on Thursday October 25. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

It promises to be another great night for a great cause; but don’t get caught out like last year, get your tickets early as show was sold out early last year. Ticket can be purchased from Nuremore 0429671300 or Paddy 0863555555.



