Guest line-up revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in studio will be Taron Egerton, Minnie Driver, Uma Thurman, Ariana DeBose and Courteney Cox with music on the night from Lola Young.
Next week we'll be joined by @lolayounggg, @ArianaDeBose, @TaronEgerton @driverminnie, #UmaThurman and @CourteneyCox! ✨ #TheGNShow— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 28, 2022
Rocketman star Taron Egerton chats about making his West End debut in Mike Bartlett's hit play Cock, and Hollywood Brit Minnie Driver on presenting her new podcast Minnie Questions.
Oscar-nominated Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman joins to promote her new thriller series Suspicion, while Ariana DeBose speaks about playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Lola Young provides the music with her new single So Sorry.
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, February 4 at 10.35pm.
