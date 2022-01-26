Search

26 Jan 2022

Only Fools And Horses star urges people to get health issues checked out after cancer scare

Only Fools And Horses star urges people to get health issues checked out after cancer scare

Only Fools And Horses star urges people to get health issues checked out after cancer scare

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jan 2022 12:18 PM

Only Fools And Horses actor Patrick Murray has revealed he had a cancerous lung tumour removed.

Murray, 65, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, is endorsing a government advert urging people to get unexplained discomfort checked out, after an ultrasound gave him a “fighting chance”.

The news comes four months after John Challis, who played unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved series, died from cancer aged 79.

On Twitter, Murray said: “Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.

“Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance.

“It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted. This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area.

“To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung.

“This has since been removed and I am tweeting now, which would not be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.”

The actor has urged those who are suffering unexplained symptoms to not “ignore it if the problem persists”.

“The other day I saw a gov advert advising anyone who has been suffering from bloating, pain or discomfort in the abdominal region and constipation to ask their GP to refer them for an ultrasound exam.

“It’s quick totally painless and it can save your life, I now speak from my own experience.

“As for me and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you,” Murray said.

Murrray played dim-witted wide boy Mickey alongside David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter on Only Fools And Horses from 1983 to 2003.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media