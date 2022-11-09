Gallery: Joe Ward Cup visits Monastery National School

Those attending Monastery National School got a welcome surprise recently when they were visited by the triumphant Senior and Minor champions from Ardee St Mary's.
There was great excitement throughout the assembly hall, as the students got a welcome break from their studies and instead greeted their local heroes.
Below is a selection of photos from the event, as students and teachers got the chance to get their hands on the Joe Ward Cup.
