Ardee students raise €2,842 for Ukrainian appeal

Ardee Community School’s recent sponsored walk with 5th year students for the Red cross Ukrainian appeal raised a massive €2,842.
The money collected was presented to two members of our local Red Cross from the Drogheda branch where the money will go.
Well done to all students and their families.
“We hope to have this sponsoredwalk/hike as a yearly event on the RE programme in the school”, said RE Teacher Bridget Smith.
