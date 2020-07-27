REPORT/PICS | Termonfeckin strike late to land Dundalk & District U19 Cup

ALL PICTURES COURTESY OF ARTHUR KINAHAN

Dundalk & District League U19 Cup final

Termonfeckin 2-1 St. Dominic's

Played on the superb Clancy Park surface, and despite the heavy rain before kick-off, these two evenly matched finalists found goals hard to come by due to excellent defending and some stirring goalkeeping.

When Termonfeckin took the lead after 12 minutes, Luke Rock’s low shot evading Callum Mulholland’s despairing drive, it looked like we were in for a goalfest.

On 16 minutes the Doms hit the upright with ’keeper Cormac Dolan left flatfooted. Midway through the half Dolan did well to tip a Fintan Brady effort onto the crossbar for a corner-kick and, minutes later, a brilliant solo run out of defence by James Barron almost brought the Saints level, his shot on goal from the edge of the box earning only a corner-kick.

With the Friary side very much on top, a splendid move brought a great save from the rural outfit’s No1 to maintain Termonfeckin’s slender lead into the break.

Rock spurned a great chance 10 minutes after the restart to double the south Louth men’s lead, dragging his shot wide of the post and, after this let-off, the Saints took command of proceedings with Oisín McCumiskey and Brady bringing the best out of Dolan.

The pressure finally told when Brian Brady headed an equaliser in the 61st minute. Within minutes the Doms thought they had the lead only to see a spectacular clearance by a Termonfeckin defender right on the goalline.

And, in a rare breakout, five minutes from time a superb right-wing cross found substitute Ben Sheridan at the far post to head home what proved to be the winning goal.

Minutes from time Adam Kirwin of Termonfekin received a red card from referee Noel Scott, though the 10 men held on for a very first trophy win in the Dundalk and District League.

Played in front of a capacity attendance of 200, the players to stand out were Cormac Dolan, Ryan Walsh, Luke Rock and Conor Brennan of Termonfeckin, along with Callum Mulholland, Marc Lee, James Barron and Brian Brady of St. Dominic’s.

Due to the Covid rules, no speeches were made, to allow the quick dispersal of the crowd and players. Due to this the Dundalk and District League would like to wish Patsy McGuire all their best wishes; he was an integral part of every big game played in his beloved Clancy Park.

Termonfeckin: C Dolan, M McMahon, J Kirwin, R Walsh, R Brodigan, P Meegan, A Kirwin, C Balfe, L Rock, C Brennan, I Bona, J Halpin, J Bohill, C Rice, B Sheridan, C Sweeney, C Reilly

St. Dominic’s: C Mulholland, J Conlon, M Lee, A Corrigan, J Barron, F Brady, C McElroy, O McCumiskey, B Brady, C Brady, L Kirk, R O’Connor, L Lennon, E McEnteggart, A Crawford

Referee: Noel Scott

Assistants: Patrick White and Adrian Rafferty (all Louth branch)