Dundalk FC striker defeated in local snooker club's final
David J McArdle took the Embassy Open snooker title on Thursday night following a 5-0 final win over Dundalk FC striker Patrick Hoban.
The scoreline, though, doesn’t truly reflect what was a competitive encounter in which Hoban could easily have won three of the five frames played.
The Embassy club would like to thank the competition’s main sponsor, The Bodhran, for their continued support, as well as Tony’s Pizzeria, who provide food on finals’ night each year.
ALL PICTURES: ARTHUR KINAHAN
