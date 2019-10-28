PICTURES & REPORT | Bellurgan exit Leinster Junior Cup against Wayside

Leinster Junior Cup

Bellurgan United 2-4 Wayside Celtic (AET)

Jason McConville stood down as Bellurgan United manager in advance of Saturday’s Leinster Junior Cup defeat by Wayside Celtic at Flynn Park.

McConville says that he’s pleased with his couple of years in charge of the club, and spoke very highly of the people involved, but feels with younger players coming through it is a good time to hand over the reins.

Nevertheless, he watched a game in which Bellurgan took the lead via Ciarán Sheelan shortly before half-time. Indeed, United had further opportunities to extend the advantage.

Wayside equalised, only to be then reduced to 10 men, as Bellurgan capitalised, Sheelan getting on the end of Joe Needham’s through ball before converting neatly.

However, the visitors levelled at the death and with both teams tiring in extra-time, they struck twice in the early part of the second period to leave Bellurgan with just the Kilmessan Shield to play for over the remainder of the campaign.

Bellurgan United: Pádraig Gorham; Jake McArdle, Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, John Smyth; Tadhg O’Connor, Joe Needham, Owen Armstrong, Shane O’Brien; Ciarán Sheelan, Dermot Treanor

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF AIDAN DULLAGHAN