PICTURES & REPORT | Dundalk RFC ease past Kilkenny for fourth Leinster League win on the spin

Leinster League Division 1A

Dundalk RFC 34-13 Kilkenny RFC

Dundalk RFC consolidated their second place berth in the Leinster League with a tremendous victory at home to Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts, in making it four successive wins, scored four tries in a strong team performance which saw New Zealander Willie Schutz continue his prolific run of form, alongside captain Jonathan Williams.

Victory sets up a hugely attractive second vs third duel in two weeks’ time, as Dundalk welcome Suttonians bidding to stretch their impressive record.

In spite of falling behind to an early penalty, Dundalk began to build pressure on the opposition’s 22 and having forced a succession of penalties, centre Schutz opted for the three points, drawing affairs level, before the same player put Adam Doyle’s men 6-3 in front with another tee attempt.

At the same time, errors were ensuring Kilkenny remained in the game, only for the Mill Road men to capitalise on the visitors’ reduction of players for 10 minutes. Williams darted under the posts, with Schutz converting, and from the restart they poured forward again in a move which was ended by James Shields touching down in the corner.

Kilkenny opened the second period brightly and got their reward after some loose Dundalk tackling, but, in response, the hosts kept the ball in the tight, using their pack to gain territory, allowing hooker Seán Arrowsmith to power over for his first try of the season.

Leading 27-8, Kilkenny landed another unconverted try, but Dundalk had the last laugh, scoring a bonus point try through Schutz, whose incoming has been a real coup for the Mill Road men this season.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Williams, Seán Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell; Eoin Sullivan, Ben Mortimer; James McConnon, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Gauthier Petit, Conor Hennessy; Jonathan Williams, Willie Schutz; James Shields, Ronan Greene, Robert Williams

Reps: Jonathan Gray, Zac Coan, Ciarán Lennon, Jack Connolly, Andrew Williams