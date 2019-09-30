PICTURES & REPORT | Lines' double earns Rampart FAI Junior Cup progression

FAI Junior Cup

Rampart Celtic 2-1 Lokomotiv

Rampart Celtic moved into the second round of the FAI Junior Cup in Muirhevnamor on Sunday morning.

A brace from striker Anto Lines did the damage for the North Louth Winter League participants, who hit the front inside 15 minutes when Lines pressured the visitors into giving away possession before picking his spot in the net.

An equaliser temporarily put Rampart back on their heels, but a fine through ball from Kaylem Conway had Lines in the clear and he made no mistake, giving his team a 2-1 half-time lead which they wouldn’t relinquish.

Rampart Celtic: Aaron Conway; Aaron Farnan, Shane McElroy, Ger Redmond, Caolan Carroll; Eamonn Rogers, Paul Prior, Eoin McGuinness, Kaylem Conway; Anto Lines, Chris Leddy

Subs: Pavel Kloda, Gary Mulligan

ALL PICTURES: AIDAN DULLAGHAN