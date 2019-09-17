REPORT & PICTURES | Kevin's see off Bride's to win sixth successive Louth senior camogie title

Louth senior camogie final

St. Bride's 0-9 St. Kevin's 2-6

St. Kevin’s secured the Louth senior camogie double by seeing off St. Bride’s in Saturday’s championship final in Stabannon.

However, the six-in-a-row champions had to recover a half-time deficit, having gone to the break trailing six points to 1-2. Indeed, the Knockbridge ladies were the better team during a competitive first half and may rue their failure to build a more comprehensive advantage.

They did extend the gap early in the second half, but a Kevin’s goal forced the Philipstown charges ahead. The teams were level for a period heading into the fourth quarter, where the victors pulled away with three points on the trot.

Player of the Match went to Kevins’ Sarah Mulroy, although Aoife Gregory and Roisin Maguire also impressed the judges, as did Brides’ Cara McKeever, Aimee McNally and Rebecca Mooney.

Before presenting the cup to St. Kevin’s, County Board chairperson Lorraine Young thanked all members of the County Board, club coaches and administrators throughout the county for their efforts over the year.

In her humble acceptance speech, Kevin’s captain Cliodhna Duffy paid tribute not only to her own side for their work and effort over the year but also to the Bride’s team for a very well-fought game. Cliodhna also brought her focus to the high calibre of players on both sides and her hopes for the early part of next year when players from these two and the other clubs in the county will combine their efforts for the first time in many years when Louth will enter a senior team in the inter-county league which will begin in spring 2020.

St. Bride’s: Emma Gernon; Deirdre McArdle, Caoimhe Hoey, Niamh Sweeney; Niamh Cunningham, Dáire Hoey, Rebecca Mooney; Niamh Belton, Orla McGeeney; Grainne Mackin, Deirdre Dunne, Aoife Lawrence; Cara McKeever, Claire Mulholland, Aine-Louise Connolly

Subs: Una Kinney, Christine Kirk, Naoise Kirk, Sarah McArdle, Ann McCormack, Aimee McNally, Sarah Morgan, Eilish O’Hare, Kim Poole, Yvonne Quigley, Karen Shields, Roisin Soraghan, Claire Ward, Michelle Duffy

St. Kevin’s: Cliodhna Duffy; Amy Fagan, Courtney Dowling, Julie Guinan; Alanna Dowling, Rinky Kelly, Katie Matthews; Eleanor Smyth, Niamh Murray; Róisín Maguire, Aoife Gregory, Caoimhe Cunningham; Caoimhe Matthews, Paula Murray, Cheryl Campbell

Subs: Sarah Mulroy, Ailish Carroll, Sarah King, Sarah McMahon, Deborah Hynes, Niamh Logue, Linda Fagan, Ellen Butterly, Megan Hughes, Ciara Fox, Grainne Murray, Lauren Fagan

The curtain was raised by a fantastic U12s final, where Kevins’ young guns emerged victorious over their counterparts from Castleblayney in a tight game.

ALL PICTURES COURTESY OF WARREN MATTHEWS