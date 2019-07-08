REPORT & PICTURES | Scratch Saturday at Dundalk Golf Club

Last Saturday was Scratch Saturday at Dundalk Golf Club as the day was given over to the Junior, Intermediate and Minor Scratch Cups which were played together for the first time.

There were home winners in all three competitions with Christy Ward winning the Junior, Padraig Gallagher taking the Intermediate and Captain Pat Davis claiming the Minor.

Ward (7) won on a final six hole countback to claim the Junior Cup, sponsored by Park Café, and pip Billy Cairns (6) after both 76.

Christy had 13 pars and crucially a birdie two at the par three 17th as he covered both nines in 38.

Gallagher (14) had two shots to spare in winning the Intermediate Cup which was sponsored by Deborah and Ultan Herr, who also sponsored the Minor Cup.

Gallagher birdied the par three ninth and also had nine pars as he went out in 39 and came home in 41 for a total of 80 shots which was two better than John McKeever (13), Danny Miele (12) and Mark Browne (12).

High office is proving no barrier to good golf for this year’s Men’s Captain Pat Davis (18) as he edged out Sean Gallagher (19) on countback for the Minor Cup after both had shot 88 with Fergal McKenna (17) two shot further back on 90 in third.

Despite a triple bogey seven at the fourth, Davis produced a very steady round of four pars and 11 bogeys as he covered both nines in 44 shots to take the title.

The nett prizes on Saturday went to Seán Hession (8), Gary Connolly (13) and John Oakes (26).

Mark Cumiskey (8) won the Oriel Cup sponsored by Moran CCTV last Wednesday after shooting an excellent score of 67 to beat Oisin Hughes (22) by one shot. Aaron Grant (+1) shot 73 to win the Gross Prize while Hughes, Greenore’s Patrick Lawless (5) and Austin Carroll (12) won the category prizes. Lee Egan (25) won the Juvenile Prize with a 77.

Best wishes to Caolan Rafferty who is playing for Ireland at the European Team Championships in Malmo, Sweden, this week and looking for a good performance to help his chances of making the British and Irish Team for the Walker Cup in September.

Best wishes are also extended to Brendan Lawlor who is taking part in an invitational tournament for disabled golfers which will be part of this week’s European Tour’s Scottish Open.

Best wishes also to Eoin Murphy who playing in the North of Ireland Championship in Castlerock and Portstewart.

Sunday, July 7 - Gents Open Fourball sponsored by John Laverty Motor Factors Ltd – Overall: George Rogers (19) & Sean Ward (20) 45/23pts, Eddie Rocks (10) & John McCann (15) 45pts, T. Carey (14, Blessington Lakes) & D. Dempsey(18, Co. Meath) 44pts.

Saturday, July 6 - Dundalk Scratch Cups - Junior Scratch Cup sponsored by Park Café - 1st Gross: Christy Ward (7) 76/38/23, 2nd Gross: Billy Cairns (6) 76, 3rd Gross: Edward Rogers (4) 77/38. 1st Nett: Sean Hession (8) 69. Intermediate Scratch Cup, sponsored by Deborah and Ultan Herr - 1st Gross: Padraig Gallagher (14) 80, 2nd Gross: John McKeever (13) 82/38, 3rd Gross: Danny Miele (12) 82/41/26/12., 4th Gross: Mark Browne (12) 82/41, 1st Nett: Gary Connolly (13) 71/33, 2nd Nett: Anthony Tuite (14) 71/36. 3rd Nett: David Brennan (13) 71. Minor Scratch Cup, Sponsored by Deborah and Ultan Herr - 1st Gross: Patrick Davis (18) 88/44/27, 2nd Gross: Seán Gallagher (19) 88, 3rd Gross: Fergal McKenna (17) 90, 1st Nett: John Oakes (26) 66, 2nd Nett: John Keane (20) 71. CSS: 72.

Thursday, July 4 - Open 4 Man Team sponsored by DKIT Sports & Leisure – Overall: 96pts - A Culleton (16, Donabate), D. Henry (15, Rathcore), D. Dempsey (18, Co. Meath), D. Kilmartin. (10 Corballis); 93pts - Martin Gill (20, Greenore), Seán Kellegher (4, Greenore), Mickey Green (5, Greenore), Paddy Malone (8, Greenore); 92pts - Colm Garvey (19), Ray Pepper (18), Ciarán McAteer (20), Brendan Cunningham (21).

Wednesday, July 3 - Oriel Cup sponsored by Moran CCTV - Overall: Mark Cumiskey (8) 67. Gross: Aaron Grant (+1) 73. Category 1 (0-11): Patrick Lawless (5, Greenore) 70, Neal Mackell (3) 71. Category 2 (12-16): Austin Carroll (12) 69, Bobby McCarthy (13) 74. Category 3 (17+): Oisin Hughes (22) 68, Pat O’Hanlon (17) 72. Juvenile: Lee Egan (25) 77. CSS: 74.

Monday, July 1 - Open Stableford Singles – Overall: Billy Cairns (7) 39pts, Martin Farrelly (13) 38/21pts, Zak Alderdice (5) 38/19pts. Best Juvenile: Daniel Nordon (14) 34pts. CSS: 36pts.

ALL PICTURES: BRIAN HOPPER