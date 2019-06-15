PICTURES & REPORT | Gaynor pulls the strings as Square see off Bay in Tully Cup

ALL PICTURES COURTESY OF AIDAN DULLAGHAN

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Bay FC 0-4 Square United

James McMullan scored twice as Ross Gaynor pulled the strings in Square United’s comfortable Tully Cup win over Bay FC in Dundalk on Thursday night.

The opening half had been somewhat even until halfway through when a Gaynor cross was converted by McMullan at the back post.

Bay continued to create chances, but failed to take any of them, with Gaynor and McMullen adding to Square’s advantage before the turnaround.

Aaron Kerley struck for Square’s fourth early in the second half, with Gaynor having been centrally involved in the attack.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Stephen Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Neven Novosel, Gavin Donnelly

Subs: Anton Webb, Stefan McKevitt, Aaron Kelly, Sam Ezenwaka, Salim Oumarrackchi

Square United: Eoin Muldoon; Tristan Knowles, Donal Rahill, Johnny Sheridan, Brian Stuart; Andrew Egan, Alan Kirk, Trevor Matthews, Ross Gaynor; James McMullan, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Peter Clarke, Conor McCourt

