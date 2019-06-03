PICTURES & REPORT | Louth camogs fall just short in Leinster junior final

Leinster junior camogie final

Wicklow 3-13 Louth 2-8

The senior Louth camogie team played Wicklow in the Leinster final at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday.

With all senior clubs in the county represented (St. Anne's, St. Kevin's, St. Bride's and Mattock), Louth got off to a good start getting points on the board first and dominating for good periods of the first half going into the dressing room with a three point lead at half-time.

The second half was a competitive affair, but Wicklow set about chipping away at their deficit with renewed vigour and intent bringing it back to an even match 36 minutes in. With both teams demonstrating great skill and determination it made for a thrilling game between the teams.

Both teams competed hard for every single ball with very little between them, but Wicklow got a six or seven minute purple patch between 45 and 52 minutes and got themselves in front with two goals and a couple of points which went unanswered leaving Louth with too much to do when they refocused for the last few minutes.

Despite the disappointment of a loss, this was a hugely positive game for the development of camogie in Louth with a competitive senior side emboldened in knowing that they can compete at inter-county level and with a victorious county minor team waiting the in the wings, bigger things are sure to come.

Pictures: Warren Matthews Photography